Analysts Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.29). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DraftKings by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,251,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,100,000 after purchasing an additional 322,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,198,000 after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,493,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,796,000. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

