Analysts Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Apr 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

EMR opened at $92.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

