Analysts Expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. Inovalon reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Inovalon stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inovalon in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in Inovalon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

