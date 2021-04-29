Analysts Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Mattel reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,274. Mattel has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2,189.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

