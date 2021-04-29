Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report $11.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.20 billion and the lowest is $10.92 billion. NIKE reported sales of $6.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $43.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.11 billion to $43.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $50.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.46. 610,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $210.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

