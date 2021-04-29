Analysts Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SPX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPX by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPXC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.07. 162,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,093. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

