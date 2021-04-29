Analysts Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $9.64 Per Share

Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $9.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.12 and the highest is $12.87. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $6.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $44.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.83 to $53.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $35.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.11 to $39.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $352.97. 2,511,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,855. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $2,852,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

