Analysts Offer Predictions for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for F5 Networks in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $186.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

