Analysts Offer Predictions for ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

ONEOK stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,877,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 8,739.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

