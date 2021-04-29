Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target at $119.38

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Allegion by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegion by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE opened at $136.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average of $115.34.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

