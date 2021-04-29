Analysts Set Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Price Target at GBX 999.43

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,065 ($13.91).

FRES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of FRES traded down GBX 21.20 ($0.28) on Monday, reaching GBX 829 ($10.83). 1,254,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 916.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,065.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of £6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 663.20 ($8.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

