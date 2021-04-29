Analysts Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Price Target at $35.75

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.41. 4,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,935,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,618,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,840,000 after acquiring an additional 127,878 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

