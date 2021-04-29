Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Price Target at $36.80

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Teradata by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

Shares of TDC traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $50.56. 938,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

