Analysts Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target at $80.00

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Lovesac by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOVE traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,022. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

