Analysts Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Price Target at $21.32

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,620,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

