Analyzing Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Neovasc has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neovasc and Ra Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Neovasc presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.25%. Ra Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 593.43%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Neovasc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neovasc and Ra Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $2.09 million 31.64 -$35.13 million ($5.05) -0.19 Ra Medical Systems $7.20 million 1.86 -$56.96 million ($108.25) -0.04

Neovasc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ra Medical Systems. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -1,823.10% N/A -239.38% Ra Medical Systems -772.04% -120.68% -85.93%

Summary

Neovasc beats Ra Medical Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

