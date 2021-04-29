Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.68.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 47,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,470. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $949,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,494 shares of company stock worth $12,375,400 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after buying an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,657,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after buying an additional 799,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,396,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,218,000 after buying an additional 589,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Anaplan by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

