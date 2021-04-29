Andrew Christiansen Sells 500 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $54,975.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $155,490.00.

CDLX opened at $141.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day moving average of $122.09. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Truist boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

