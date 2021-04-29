AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

AU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th.

NYSE AU traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,391. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,905,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

