Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Analysts at Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Anima stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. Anima has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Get Anima alerts:

Anima Company Profile

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.