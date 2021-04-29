ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of ANSYS worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.56.

ANSS opened at $375.40 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.53 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

