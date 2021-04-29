ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,567,200 shares, an increase of 281.2% from the March 31st total of 2,772,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,283.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.63.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

