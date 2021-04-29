Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,972.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,972 ($25.76) and last traded at GBX 1,915 ($25.02), with a volume of 172338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,906 ($24.90).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,750.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,476.91. The firm has a market cap of £19.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

