Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,972.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,972 ($25.76) and last traded at GBX 1,915 ($25.02), with a volume of 172338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,906 ($24.90).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,750.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,476.91. The firm has a market cap of £19.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 0.37%.
Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
