Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of APLS stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,729. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

