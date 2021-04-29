Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $39.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $47.62 and last traded at $47.62. 11,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 640,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,431,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,250,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

