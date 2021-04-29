Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Apogee Enterprises worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $923.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

