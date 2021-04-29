Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.53. 1,559,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $56.29.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,308,428 shares of company stock worth $66,994,836. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.