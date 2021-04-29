AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $2,535,280.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $149.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.52 and a 52 week high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

