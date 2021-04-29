Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 303.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 221,026 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.01.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

