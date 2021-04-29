Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 49.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 399,781 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $54,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113,827 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.72. 68,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,508,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, ICAP raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

