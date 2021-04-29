AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AptarGroup by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.59. 1,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,262. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.11 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.09.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.