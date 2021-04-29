Arbidex (ABX) Price Tops $0.0303 on Exchanges

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arbidex has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Arbidex has a market cap of $617,085.70 and approximately $104,432.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00067562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00074628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.59 or 0.00812826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00097697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

