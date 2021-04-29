Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 8,051 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36.

