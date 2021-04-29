Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

