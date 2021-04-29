Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

