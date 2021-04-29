Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 9,080 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,917,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $62.22 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15.

