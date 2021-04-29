Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 535 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $395.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.01 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $393.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Truist upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

