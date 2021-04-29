Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

