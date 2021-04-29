Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is ($0.19). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

ARWR stock opened at $75.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -90.43 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.69.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.