Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.52. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned 0.13% of Artelo Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.