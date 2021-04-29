Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.87. 8,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,144. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $140.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

