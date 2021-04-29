Arthur James Johnson Sells 17,827 Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

HTG stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £412.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.36. Hunting PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 297 ($3.88).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.05%.

HTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

