Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.58.

NYSE ASAN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,071. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

