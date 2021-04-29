Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the March 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASDRF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

