Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.8% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after purchasing an additional 259,989 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,609,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after acquiring an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $257.51 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

