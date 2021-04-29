Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,707 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average is $130.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $146.31.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

