Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 61,579 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. United Bank boosted its position in Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $57.62 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

