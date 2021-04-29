Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Masimo by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $232.44 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.12.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MASI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.17.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

