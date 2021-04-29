Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $459.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.75 and its 200-day moving average is $435.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

