Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $179.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $183.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

